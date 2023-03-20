More than £14m to be spent on improving Swindon's roads
- Published
More than £14m will be spent on maintaining and improving Swindon's roads over the next three years.
The borough council's cabinet has approved the funding and set out where it plans to spend the money.
However, the report, presented by the cabinet member for highways Kevin Parry, warned that there were risks and the possibility of delays.
"It is not possible to list the exact schemes that will be completed," he added.
The Conservative-led council has allocated £14.65m for maintenance and highways "integration" schemes, which will be split evenly over the the next three financial years.
Integrated schemes are described as those relating to passenger transport, walking and cycling, road safety and traffic management.
Mr Parry said: "Most are subject to a range of delivery risks and a pool of schemes allows the risks to the overall programme to be managed effectively.
"Schemes will therefore be delivered from this pool of schemes up to the value of the available budget in each category. Remaining schemes are likely to be carried forward to future years."
The council has also set out which roads will be worked on in the next financial year, starting in April, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The most costly schemes will be £221,000 being spent on repairs and resurfacing of the B4005 Hodson Road in Chiseldon, and the B4019 between Highworth and Coleshill, which will have its surface treated at a cost of £185,000.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk