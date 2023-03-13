Wiltshire plan for new special education school
A school providing 130 places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities is to be built in Wiltshire.
The new school for children aged four to 19 will help address the growing demand for places.
The Department of Education will fund and build the free school likely to open in 2026, according to the council.
The exact location will be announced once plans progress according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Every child and young person deserves their school to be a place where they can learn and thrive." said councillor Laura Mayes.
"Wiltshire Council is committed to having the right specialist support for pupils with SEND so they can enjoy their time at school, and this is good news for our Wiltshire children,"
Cabinet Member for SEND Jane Davies said: "We already have allotted significant investment to creating extra SEND places but this Department of Education commitment to building a new school for SEND pupils is a very welcome addition.
"We will be sharing more news with parents and carers as plans move forward."
