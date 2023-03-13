Fire at derelict pub in Swindon town centre
- Published
The roof of a derelict pub has collapsed after a fire broke out in a town centre.
More than 40 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze in Bridge Street, Swindon, which started at about 21:05 GMT.
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the former Boardwalk pub, which has been derelict for years.
People living nearby are being asked to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. No-one has been hurt.
A spokesperson for the Dorset and Wiltshire fire service said: "This incident will be scaling back to one fire engine and an aerial ladder platform shortly.
"The fire is now extinguished and the crew will be concentrating on hotspots."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk