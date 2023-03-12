Swindon residential weekend helps military children cope
- Published
Children from military families are taking part in a residential weekend designed to help them cope with having parents in the army.
The weekend is run by Little Troopers near Swindon, Wiltshire, and was set up by Louise Fetigan.
Ms Fetigan founded the charity for her daughter, now 20, who struggled with her dad's army life.
"Life as a military child does have unique challenges, mainly moving home and school frequently," said Ms Fetigan
"Bringing them together just this weekend all in the same place to do great activities is a lovely memory for them to make," she added.
Tai, 14, lives in Tidworth, but his dad has been deployed to Estonia for six months and is due back in the summer.
"Sometimes it's difficult, because if I need to ask him for advice or help in general, it normally takes a while for him to get back to me," said Tai.
Jayke, 13, lived in Canada before his family moved to Tidworth.
His dad spent most of last year in Estonia on an extended deployment which the family found really difficult.
Despite this, Jayke sees the positives of having a parent in the army.
"It means I get to explore more things and be in different places and meet new friends," he said.
Cole, 13, was born in Scotland and his dad often worked away as a submariner until Cole was seven.
The family then moved to the United States for six years and returned to the UK last summer and now live in Fareham.
It has been a big adjustment for Cole, having spent most of his childhood in the US.
"You get accents, you talk different, you do different things," he said.
"It's a bit weird, but it's also good. It gives you different life skills," he added.
Devon's family live in Lugershall and last year, his dad was away for 38 weeks, including over Christmas.
"Usually, at first it sucks, but since he goes away quite a lot, I get used to it," the 13-year-old said.