Swindon residential weekend helps military children cope

A group of children gathered around an obstacle course
The charity helps military children to cope with their parents' deployment and make new friends
By Laura Jones & Dawn Limbu
BBC News

Children from military families are taking part in a residential weekend designed to help them cope with having parents in the army.

The weekend is run by Little Troopers near Swindon, Wiltshire, and was set up by Louise Fetigan.

Ms Fetigan founded the charity for her daughter, now 20, who struggled with her dad's army life.

"Life as a military child does have unique challenges, mainly moving home and school frequently," said Ms Fetigan

"Bringing them together just this weekend all in the same place to do great activities is a lovely memory for them to make," she added.

Tai's dad has always been in the army and his family have moved around a lot

Tai, 14, lives in Tidworth, but his dad has been deployed to Estonia for six months and is due back in the summer.

"Sometimes it's difficult, because if I need to ask him for advice or help in general, it normally takes a while for him to get back to me," said Tai.

Jayke's mum said his dad's deployment in Estonia was "the longest year"

Jayke, 13, lived in Canada before his family moved to Tidworth.

His dad spent most of last year in Estonia on an extended deployment which the family found really difficult.

Despite this, Jayke sees the positives of having a parent in the army.

"It means I get to explore more things and be in different places and meet new friends," he said.

Cole recently moved back to the UK after living in the United States

Cole, 13, was born in Scotland and his dad often worked away as a submariner until Cole was seven.

The family then moved to the United States for six years and returned to the UK last summer and now live in Fareham.

It has been a big adjustment for Cole, having spent most of his childhood in the US.

"You get accents, you talk different, you do different things," he said.

"It's a bit weird, but it's also good. It gives you different life skills," he added.

Last year, Devon's dad was away for 38 weeks

Devon's family live in Lugershall and last year, his dad was away for 38 weeks, including over Christmas.

"Usually, at first it sucks, but since he goes away quite a lot, I get used to it," the 13-year-old said.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story