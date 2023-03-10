Jewellery taken by people posing as charity workers
Nine people have been arrested after elderly people had jewellery taken by thieves posing as charity workers.
The offences took place across Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Essex between 2 February and 7 March, police said.
Eight people from Slough, Berkshire, were arrested, as well as one man from Birmingham.
Three women have been charged with conspiracy to steal and six people have been released under investigation.
During one theft in Salisbury on 1 March, a woman in her 80s handed over a small amount of cash to two people claiming to be charity workers.
One suspect then gave her a hug, at which point her necklace was taken, although the victim only realised later.
In another case, two people followed another woman in her 80s to her home in Melksham then rang her doorbell.
They distracted her by telling her they were collecting for charity. Again, one gave the victim a hug and managed to remove her necklace.
Among those arrested from Slough were four women in their 20s, three men in their 20s and a 17-year-old male. The suspect from Birmingham is in his 20s.
Several pieces of jewellery, cash and two vehicles were seized by police.
'Lasting impact'
Supt Ben Mant urged anyone who may have been a victim of a similar theft to contact Wiltshire Police.
"As well as a monetary value, the jewellery stolen has often had a significant sentimental value that would be impossible to replace," he said.
"The incidents have had a lasting impact on the victims, breaching their trust and in the case of burglaries, invading their sense of security in the place where they should feel safest," he added.
Anyone approached by a charity worker is advised to check if they are wearing a branded tabard with the name of the charity in question, as well as if they are carrying ID.
