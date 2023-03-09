Owen Dunn: Boy, 17, charged with murder
A second teenager has been charged with murder over the stabbing of a man in Swindon.
The 17-year-old male from Swindon is accused of murdering 18-year-old Owen Dunn who was fatally injured in Mazurek Way, Haydon End on 4 December.
The boy is also charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He cannot be named for legal reasons and is due before Swindon magistrates later. A 14-year-old male was previously charged with murder.
He cannot be named for legal reasons either but is due to stand trial in June.
