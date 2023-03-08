Princess of Wales meets troops on Salisbury Plain
The Princess of Wales has visited Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire to meet members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.
Catherine, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, was meeting the troops for the first time since receiving the honorary appointment last year.
She took over as Royal Colonel from her husband, William, the Prince of Wales.
The King, as monarch, is the Colonel in Chief of the regiment.
During freezing temperatures and heavy snow, the princess met with army personnel and watched several training sessions during Wednesday's visit.
The exercises included casualty assistance and de-mining training which is currently being delivered by the Irish Guards to Ukrainian armed forces.
The princess was also shown how to deliver care to injured soldiers during a simulation exercise.
Members of Number Three Company, the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards carried out the exercise.
The visit concluded with Catherine viewing a demonstration of the weapon systems used by the Irish Guards.