Teenager found not guilty of murdering Swindon man

Lee TurnerWiltshire Police
Lee Turner died on a playing field in the Pinehurst area of Swindon

A teenager has been found not guilty of murdering a man from Swindon.

Treyvon Ejiogu, 18, was on trial accused of murdering Lee Turner, 33, who died on 10 October 2021 after a single stab wound to his chest.

Mr Ejiogu, from Empress Avenue, Waltham Forest, London, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and two counts of involvement in the supply of class A drugs.

The jury found Ejiogu not guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Bristol Crown Court on 18 January.

