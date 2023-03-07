A4 Crash: Road closed after three people injured
A road remains closed after three people were injured in a crash involving a bus and a car.
Emergency services were called to A4 Box Hill, near Chippenham, Wiltshire, at about 17:00 BST on Monday.
The bus was not thought to be carrying passengers, but one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance to be treated for life threatening injuries.
The road is closed from The Bassetts junction while investigation work is carried out, Wiltshire Police said.
No arrests have been made, the spokesperson added.
