Police inquiry after girl dies in Trowbridge
A police investigation has been launched after a girl died in Trowbridge.
The child - whose age has not been released - died at an address in Poplar Tree Lane, Southwick, on 25 February.
Police had been called to reports that the girl had suffered a cardiac arrest. A man in his 40s has since been helping Wiltshire Police with their enquiries.
Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch said: "Our thoughts are with the girl's family at this incredibly sad time."
She added: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and it would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time."
