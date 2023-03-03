Owen Dunn: £20K reward offered for information about stabbing
A £20,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that could identify those linked to the death of an 18-year-old.
Owen Dunn was cycling to meet his girlfriend at around 13:30 GMT on 4 December 2022 when he was approached by two young men on Mazurek Way in Swindon.
The suspects reportedly pulled out knives and Mr Dunn was fatally stabbed.
A boy, 14, has been charged with murder but police continue to investigate.
Charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward to anyone with information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The two suspects were dressed in black with balaclavas over their faces. It is believed one said "who's that", referring to Mr Dunn, before the attack.
Mr Dunn was then stabbed once in the chest, causing a wound to his heart.
Despite efforts from members of the public, Mr Dunn died almost instantly and the pair reportedly jumped back on their bikes and quickly left the scene.
Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: "Owen was taken away so cruelly and senselessly at such a young age and his family are heartbroken.
"We would like to see justice for them."
