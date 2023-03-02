Cleanup starts as Swindon sewer bursts for third time

Raw sewage has been flowing into the River Ray after a sewer burst.
Thames Water deployed 30 tankers to pump sewage away following the leak in Swindon at the Haydon End Sewer Pumping Station on Wednesday evening.
It said the tanks were working "round the clock" to preventing flooding to nearby homes and businesses and to mitigate the environmental impact.
It accepted some of the waste had ended up in the River Ray and said it was monitoring water quality.
A spokeswoman for the company said: "Unfortunately, some of the flow has entered the nearby River Ray, but our tankers are helping to reduce these flows.
"We've notified the Environment Agency and have been working alongside them to take water samples and monitor the impact on the river.
"We've also taken steps to help the river recover, including increasing oxygen levels in the river to protect wildlife."
The tankers are stationed around the Tawny Owl pub, and nearby land has been closed to traffic to ensure the vehicles have access.
Thames Water said work would soon begin to repair the damaged section of the sewer.
The firm said: "We'd like assure customers they will be able to use water and flush toilets as normal during this time, and to offer our apologies for any disruption caused by the tankers over the coming days."
Thames Water was forced to deploy tankers to the Haydon End Sewer Pumping Station in November following a similar leak that again resulted in pollution to nearby waterways.
The sewer previously burst in April 2021 and again in August 2022.
