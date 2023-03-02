Swindon council chief executive to step down
The chief executive of a borough council has announced she will step down from the job later this year.
Susie Kemp, the chief executive of Swindon Borough Council, has said she will leave Euclid Street after five years in charge.
Ms Kemp, who was appointed the top job in July 2018, said the role had been an "absolute privilege" and it "was not an easy decision to take".
Ms Kemp said she will remain in the role until after the May elections.
"It is an absolute privilege to contribute to the council's enduring public service mission: providing services that improve lives, keep people safe and strengthen Swindon's communities," she said.
'Tireless dedication'
Thanking her "amazing colleagues", Ms Kemp said she was sure they would "continue to do a fantastic job for Swindon".
Leader of the council, David Renard said: "I want to thank Susie for her tireless dedication to serving the residents of Swindon, improving the performance of the council and ensuring we delivered many projects and services around the borough."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, as well as being the boss of the paid council officers and in charge of putting into practice policy set by the elected members, Ms Kemp was the council's returning officer, making sure the local and national elections it organised ran smoothly.
'Wise advice'
Opposition Labour Leader, councillor Jim Robbins said: "I would like to put on record my thanks to her for leading the town through the pandemic and the support and wise advice that she has given me since becoming leader of the Labour group."
Ms Kemp said she will work with the leader of the council after the May elections "to help the organisation make a seamless transition" to the appointment of a new chief executive.