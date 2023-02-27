Woman bailed in Swindon attempted murder investigation
- Published
A woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been bailed.
Police were called to Ulysses Road in Oakhurst, Swindon, on Saturday morning to reports that a man had suffered a serious, but not life-threatening, injury.
The victim, in his 20s, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
Wiltshire Police said investigations continue and the "isolated incident" posed "no threat" to the wider public.
