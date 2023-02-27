Swindon: Ukrainian-inspired beer to raise money for charity

Two woman in front of a beer vatSwindon Welcomes Ukraine
Swindon Welcomes Ukraine members Ieva Delininkaityte and Yana Shatoka with a batch of the beer

A charity aiming to help Ukrainian refugees is making a beer to raise money for its projects.

Swindon Welcomes Ukraine is producing the beverage with local brewery Hop Kettle, with a proportion of the profits going to the charity.

The beer is called Volya, which means means 'Freedom' in Ukrainian.

Sofiia Volovyk, committee chair, said it would make a difference to "helping even more Ukrainians looking to find refuge".

She added: "It's been so rewarding to support hosts and Ukrainians now living together."

Swindon Welcomes Ukraine
Most of the profits from the beer will go to Swindon Welcomes Ukraine

Volya is Ukrainian-inspired, with honey (a national flavour) and sunflower seed (a national symbol) used in the brewing process.

Swindon Welcomes Ukraine member Yana Shatoka told BBC Radio Wiltshire the project would be a useful tool to keep the Russian invasion of Ukraine "as a topic in people's heads".

"Connecting Swindon people with Ukrainians is a very important thing - we still need more people to open their homes for Ukrainians who'll come," she added.

Kris Talikowski, vice-chair of the committee, said: "We've achieved a great deal in our first 12 months and helped the new community settle into life in Swindon.

"We've been fundraising, so when Hop Kettle reached out to create a batch of a Ukrainian-inspired beer to raise money, we were delighted to work together".

A "first-pour" took place at a pub in Old Town, Swindon on Friday night, and there are plans to produce more of the beer at the Hop Kettle brewery.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.