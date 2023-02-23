Royal Wootton Basset: Man dies after collision with lorry
A man has died following a collision with a lorry.
Wiltshire Police said the man, in his 60s, died earlier after being hit by the lorry on the High Street in Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire.
He was on foot at the time and was struck at about 12:35GMT on Wednesday. His next of kin have been informed.
"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time, we ask that their privacy is respected," a spokesperson for the police force said.
