New £11m Devizes healthcare centre officially opens
- Published
A new health care centre has officially opened in Devizes as part of an £11m investment by the NHS.
It is one of the region's first integrated care centres - meaning GP appointments to outpatient and community mental health services can be provided under one roof.
Patients of four local GP practices will be able to be referred for same or next-day care at the centre.
Services including blood testing and physiotherapy will also be based there.
Stephanie Elsy, chair of Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board, said: "The new centre will provide services to the growing local population, as well as develop further enhanced services for our community.
Net zero building
"We know that being able to offer a range of services under one roof is really important, and this will deliver a number of health benefits to our population."
The modern facility is also leading the field in sustainable design.
The centre is one of the NHS' first net zero buildings with an energy EPC rating of A+, which utilises green technology, such as heat pumps and solar panels, to generate electricity and heat to serve the building.
Patients at Lansdowne Surgery, Market Lavington Surgery, St James Surgery and Southbroom Surgery - will be able to be referred to the new health centre, making it easier for patients to access the care they need locally.
Community services currently provided by Wiltshire Health and Care at the Devizes Community Hospital will also be delivered in the health centre.
A range of outpatient services will also be provided by the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust and some of Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust's community mental health services.
Dr Richard Sandford-Hill, GP partner of Market Lavington Surgery, said: "The people of Devizes should feel very proud to have such an excellent facility right on their doorstep, which will inevitably be the envy of towns and cities up and down the country."