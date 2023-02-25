Ukraine war: Refugee friendships forged in Swindon
- Published
A church in Swindon has said a weekly project for Ukrainians new to the town is forming "surrogate family units".
"The Table" has been running every Tuesday evening at Pattern Church since April.
Tom Morgan from the church said it's "beautiful" to see friendships form between different generations having left children and grandchildren behind in Ukraine.
Over 350 Ukrainian refugees have visited to eat, chat and bond.
Alla, 51, fled Kiev eight months ago with her 17 year old son, Mykolai, leaving the rest of her family in Ukraine.
"Emotionally it's difficult, because (we) always think about my family", she said.
'Like my daughter'
Alla and Liana, 22, met at "The Table" and quickly became friends as Liana reminded Alla of her daughter back home in Kiev.
"(Liana) was one of the first people to make contact with me, (she's) very like my daughter, beautiful young girl."
"The Table" has expanded to offer guests English lessons as well as a social space something Alla said was very important especially in the first two months of arriving:
"When I came I can not speak English, I can not understand. Now I started and my English (has) improved."
74 year old Yeugen Gurevych spent 30 hours on a train from his home in Kharkiv to Budapest, where he was picked up by his son 44 year old Vadym Gurevych.
"Everyday my town is bombed, rocket attacks" Yeugen Gurevych explains, but his house is still standing.
When asked when he thinks he will be able to return to his home, he replied with optimism and certainty: "After victory".
It is a comfort to Mr Gurevych to be able to come to the event: "It is very good they have a place to meet other Ukrainian friends, I am grateful to people of Swindon"
His son, Vadym was born in Kharkiv and has lived in Swindon for 18 years.
Getting his father to safety was a huge relief.
Both men harbour anger towards Russia, Mr Vadym Gurevych said "at some point there will be a need for forgiveness but this may be a long way away."
Curate at The Pattern Church, Tom Morgan, founded "The Table" in April: "We've got space, so we organised a dinner and waited to see who came. Loads of people did. And we just kept going, and The Table has grown and evolved over time."
As one year passes since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Morgan, said the need for more hosts to come forward is huge: "We're asked all the time about whether we know hosts that are available to accommodate Ukrainians arriving in the country.
"People that are here are desperate to get their families over here to join them so the demand remains huge."