Body found in Swindon canal 'believed to be woman in her 80s'
- Published
The body of a woman has been recovered from a canal after being spotted by a member of the public.
Wiltshire Police said the body was found close to Yelland Walk in East Wichel, Swindon, just after 11:30 GMT.
"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be a woman in her 80s from Swindon," a force statement said.
It continued: "We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
"Her next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specialist trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.