Plans submitted for more infrastructure in Wiltshire
- Published
Over 100 new homes could be built in a small village if plans are approved by council members.
Several planning applications have been submitted to councils in Wiltshire, proposing new homes, a glamping site, extensions of buildings and work on trees around the county.
As well as new infrastructure, improvements to recreational spaces and landscapes have been proposed.
The plans are set to be discussed in upcoming meetings.
Dilton Marsh Parish Council has not issued any comments on the plans for 100 new homes on the land to the south of the B3099 Clivey.
The developers have proposed a series of footpaths and a cycle connection to Clivey, as well as the orchard and an equipped play area.
They said: "This development can deliver a mix of much-needed new housing, set within a framework of multi-functional Green Infrastructure - including an extensive landscape edge alongside the gateway to the village, as illustrated right."
Plans have also been submitted to Wiltshire Council for 11 new houses in Melksham on land off Angelica Avenue, which has already got planning consent for up to 450 houses.
An application has also been made for six glamping pods at Greenhills on Aldbourne Road in Marlborough.
The applicant wants to build bee hives, a pig pen, wildflower meadows, a chicken coop and a wild life pond too.
Each pod would consist of one bedroom, a shower, toilet, kitchen and lounge.
Solar panels would be installed on top of the pods.
The plans add: "The pallet of materials for the construction of the glamping pods has been selected to complement the locale, to help blend the proposal into the landscape and, where they pods are visible, to be of character and appearance synonymous with agriculture.
"The proposal meets all relevant national and local planning policy and therefore we respectfully request that planning consent is granted for the proposal."