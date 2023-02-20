Melksham custody suites to get £3.7m upgrade
A town's custody suites will be closed for eight months so they can be made "fit for the 21st century."
The suites in Melksham will receive a mechanical and electrical system upgrade and an improved air lock system.
The £3.7m upgrade will also include a more secure alarm network and a refresh of the custody desk, offices and cells.
During this time, Wiltshire Police plans to process all detainees at Gablecross Custody in Swindon.
Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Wilkinson said he was optimistic about the difference the suites would make: "I'm confident that all areas of policing will reap the benefits of this refurbishment project."
"The works will ensure Wiltshire Police supplies modern custodial facilities for improved prisoner safety and better evidence collection opportunities to inform investigation and charge outcomes."
Det Supt and Head of Crime Standards and Justice, Guy Elkins said: "Melksham Custody is now 20 years old and in need of significant investment to ensure it is fit-for-purpose.
"The closure will add to our operational demands, my team have worked tirelessly to ensure any disruption has been kept to a minimum.
"For those in the community who have concerns, rest assured we will be closely monitoring the performance in the south of the county to ensure our communities are kept safe and those who commit crime continue to be dealt with robustly.
"During the closure we will offer guidance and support to those leaving Swindon Custody so that no matter where you live in the county, upon release from custody you can get home safely."
