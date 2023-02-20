M4 closed westbound after vehicle hits pedestrian
The M4 has been closed in one direction after a car hit a pedestrian.
The westbound carriageway between J17 (Chippenham) and J18 (Bath) was closed just before 01:00 GMT on Monday and was expected to remain shut throughout the morning.
National Highways said diversions were in place along the A350, A420 and A46.
Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for travel, as surrounding roads are expected to be busier than usual.
