Swindon vigil held for Brianna Ghey in support of transgender community

The group gathered at the Rainbow bench in Swindon for the vigil
By Kelly Morgan
BBC Radio Wiltshire

A candlelight vigil has been held in Swindon in memory of Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old transgender girl was fatally stabbed in a park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire, Zara Black, from Swindon and Wiltshire Pride, said they came together on Wednesday night to honour the memory of Ms Ghey.

"We are coming together not as a demonstration or an event but as a mark of respect and mourning and solidary within the community," she added.

She said her death was a "tragic" loss of life and it was "very important to come together and support each other".

More than 30 people - including community support officers from Wiltshire Police - attended the event at Swindon's rainbow bench outside the town's library.

Floral tributes were left on the Rainbow Bench outside Swindon library
People across the counttry came together as a mark of respect on Wednesday evening
Candles were lit to honour Ms Ghey
Police community support officers attended the vigil
People came together in solidarity for the transgender community

