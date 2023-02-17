Sir Christopher Wren: Exhibition marks 300 years since architect died
A new exhibition celebrating the life and achievements of British architect Sir Christopher Wren has opened in the place he was born.
The architect behind world-famous buildings such as St Paul's Cathedral was born in the village of East Knoyle in Wiltshire.
The exhibition, which is being hosted in the village's medieval hall, marks the 300th anniversary of his death.
Among the displays are models created by local primary school pupils.
Other events are being held in the village to mark the anniversary, including a display of Wren's father's plasterwork in the village's Anglo-Saxon church.
Wren, who died on 25 February, 1723, also designed the Royal Observatory at Greenwich and Trinity College Library in Cambridge.