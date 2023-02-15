Yeovil's Octagon Theatre to close for year-long renovation
The £29m renovation of an arts venue is to go ahead after councillors approved plans for the flagship centre.
South Somerset District Council wants to turn The Octagon Theatre in Yeovil into an improved cultural hub.
The project will enable increased seating capacity, new cinema and dance studios and the construction of a fly tower to attract bigger shows.
The theatre will close in April with building works set to begin soon after.
'Really exciting'
"This is really exciting for us all involved at The Octagon Theatre," said Adam Burgan, arts and entertainment venues manager.
"(The theatre) will not only benefit the local community but also bring the opportunity for all to access the world-class arts here in Somerset."
'Increased capacity'
The project has already been given £10m of government arts funding and will include:
- An increased seating capacity in the main auditorium
- Two new smaller cinema or studio spaces
- A dance studio, which will become the new home for the Octagon Academy
- A community studio offering an alternative space for additional classes, as well as a rehearsal room
- An improved café bar area
- Improved front-of-house and customer facilities
- Improved backstage accessibility
- A fly tower, for flying scenery, enabling larger visiting companies to use the venue
- A toilet for those with additional needs and a changing area.
Councillor Mike Best, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing at South Somerset District Council, said: "Arts Council England sees the redevelopment of The Octagon as a symbol for the renewed commitment to the arts by local government in Somerset.
"The redevelopment will better enable the arts to reach out into the community," he added. "And there will be opportunities to develop a more considered culture offer across the county."
The redevelopment is expected to last a year. The Yeovil Amateur Operatic Society and other amateur groups who use the Octagon will be relocating to the Westlands entertainment venue during the construction.
More information on the redevelopment can be seen at theatre's website.
