BMW driver jailed after police chase through Royal Wootton Basset
A man has been jailed for 10 months for speeding during rush hour in a BMW with fake plates.
Cameras caught Darren Reed weaving in and out of traffic at speed on the A3102 at Royal Wootton Bassett at around 08:40 GMT on 9 November 2021, the Old Bailey heard.
Reed, 52, of Kingshill Road in Swindon, was pursued by police in a marked car.
He continued at speed, driving the wrong way around a roundabout to get away.
The vehicle was eventually found dumped in Southbank Glen with a new set of number plates.
Reed was later arrested in Longleaze.
He was jailed for 10 months and disqualified from driving for four years at the Old Bailey on 8 February after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.
He further admitted failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon and a class A drug, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
'Incredibly dangerous' driving
Acting Insp Will Ayres, of Wiltshire Police, said: "Dashcam footage shows just how little regard Reed had for other road users.
"The incident happened during morning rush hour - the roads were busy with people making their way to work or taking children to school or nursery.
"However, this didn't stop Reed from driving in an incredibly dangerous manner around the town before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to make off and evade police."
He added: "Thankfully, he has now been given a lengthy disqualification from the roads, and a prison sentence.
"Hopefully this time is spent reflecting on his actions and just how incredibly lucky it was that nobody was injured, or worse killed, as a result of his mindless driving that day."