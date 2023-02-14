Help for vulnerable mooted in Wiltshire Council budget
- Published
Vulnerable people may get more support under new proposals from councillors.
Those struggling the most will not have to pay council tax if the budget amendments are approved.
The proposals, which are due to be debated on 21 February, would also mean that blue badge holders would not have to pay in Wiltshire Council car parks.
Liberal Democrat councillor Gavin Grant said the aim was to help those struggling the most with the current cost of living crisis.
"We are putting four amendments to the budget," said Mr Grant.
"We want to remove the charges in Wiltshire Council car parks for blue badge holders, which will cost £40,000.
"We want to waive the entirety of the council tax for people who are really struggling," he added.
"This would cost £650,000 and would apply from May."
The proposal is to use £350,000 to support households in receipt of council tax relief where there is a balance of council tax to be paid, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
An additional £300,000 would be used to fund further council tax relief for households with the most pressed individuals and families hit by the cost of living crisis.
Mr Grant added that they would like to reinstate the funding for the elderly lunch clubs and friendship clubs, at a cost of £106,000, and also fund the rent charged to Citizens Advice Wiltshire for a Wiltshire Council office, at a cost of £18,000.
On top of these amendments, Labour's Ricky Rogers is proposing a reduction to the rent increase planned for those in council houses this year from 7% to 5%.
He said: "For the average three-bedroom house in my division a 7% rise means paying an extra £8 to £10 a week on top of the tax increase.
"This is the families that can least afford it."
Council leader Richard Clewer said he was going to wait until the debate on 21 February to respond to the amendments.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk