Trowbridge eyes regeneration after £16m grant award
Trowbridge has no fewer than 70 shops, but after receiving a £16m grant last year, councillors are working with local entrepreneurs to revamp the town.
The grant came from the government's Future High Streets Fund, designed to renew and reshape town centres.
The funds have also been used for the regeneration of Trowbridge Town Hall.
Independent businesses are focusing on creating experiential offerings that bring in footfall from areas outside town.
Councillor Stewart Palmen said the grant was being used to benefit local businesses exploring new ideas.
"Major retail is not going to come back into town centres and town centres have to change from being retail to a more experiential offering," said Mr Palmen.
Trowbridge was once the wealthiest town in south west England, earning its riches from the wool trade.
The rise of online shopping however, had contributed to the closure of many of its shops.
But independent businesses in the town are looking to create experiences that cannot be bought online.
Becky Colwill has used the £25,000 she received from the fund to help her expand her beauty business.
"It's really depressing walking through the street at the moment - the little local shops have shut, because they couldn't afford to stay open," she said.
But she hopes more retailers will get involved in generating renewed interest in the area.
Around the corner Simon and Carey Tesler, who bought the Grade I listed Parade House at auction, have transformed it from a derelict wreck to a boutique wedding venue.
The venue's ballroom can now be hired for afternoon tea, and they have used their grant money to create an underground bar and cinema.
Mrs Tesler said: "The future high street fund has been instrumental in getting everybody in Trowbridge geared up to thinking that Trowbridge could be a better place yet again and go back to its original roots of being.
"We are the county town of Wiltshire, and we need to bring people in from outside Trowbridge."
Mr Tesler hopes other businesses will soon follow them with new ideas.
"You cannot have a party for one person. This is going to work when all the other buildings regenerate. When there are restaurants and bars and so on," he said.
