Avon Vale Hunt hunters face disciplinary after fox video shared
Members of a hunting group have been suspended from hunting activities after a video of a "potentially illegal" fox hunt was posted online.
The clip appears to show members of the Wiltshire Avon Vale Hunt digging foxes out from their den, before letting their fox hounds chase after them.
The British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) said the activities appear to breach its Core Principles.
The group is due before a disciplinary panel and police are investigating.
In the video - which contains distressing images - members of the Avon Vale Hunt appear to pull one fox out of its den, before another jumps out from underground.
Members of the group break into cheers and laughter as their hounds apparently then pursue the foxes.
The video has sparked outrage amongst animal conservationists, including naturalist Chris Packham who said the practice of fox hunting has to end.
"I'm not saying that from the perspective of a minority or as an extremist," said Mr Packham.
"The vast majority of people in the UK, more than 80% of them, want to see the end of fox hunting."
In a statement, the BHSA, the governing body for all UK hound associations, said it has a remit to "preserve, protect and promote the future of hounds and hunts".
"This will be achieved by ensuring strict compliance with, and enforcement of, the law and its own principles. Any breach of these is strongly condemned," it said.
Wiltshire Police have launched an appeal to identify those involved in the alleged hunt.
In a statement, Ch Insp James Brain said: "We take any allegations of wildlife offences extremely seriously and we would urge anyone with information that could identify those in this video to contact ourselves or Crimestoppers at the earliest opportunity.
"We take a robust approach to wildlife crime and are actively investigating the circumstances depicted in this footage."
