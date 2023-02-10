Devizes residents 'desperate' for Palace Cinema to reopen
Residents are "desperate" for a cinema to reopen following its closure for renovations in 2020.
Councillors said they have not heard from developers since the planning application for the Palace Cinema in Devizes was put in 10 months ago.
The proposals were to increase the capacity of the single-screen Wiltshire cinema, make the building into a live venue and put in a roof terrace.
Developer Picturedrome has been contacted for comment.
Nick Botterill, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for development management said: "We don't have any information on why there is a delay on the applicant's side and if they are still planning to go ahead.
"We are currently awaiting some revised plans and clarification on materials, but this has not yet been received.
"We need this information in order to be able to determine the application, so it is difficult to say when a decision will be made."
'Terrible loss'
The Palace Cinema building currently lies dark and empty in The Market Place.
Councillor Maria Hoult said the town was "desperate for our cinema back", stressing it was "part of the town".
Councillor Judy Rose, from Devizes Town Council, said: "I've been looking forward to the reopening of the cinema for some time and it's not happening.
"It would be a terrible loss to the town if an asset like this failed."
"Picturedrome sounded like the best option but they just haven't done anything and yet they're doing things with their other cinemas, so we don't know what's happening," she added.
