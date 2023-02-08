Hundreds face job cuts at Nationwide building society
- Published
Hundreds of staff at a building society are facing job cuts, a spokesman said.
Nationwide Building Society, which has its headquarters in Swindon, employs around 18,000 people across the country.
A company spokesperson said the cuts are part of a move in "streamlining" some non-member facing roles.
They said they have worked hard to keep the number affected colleagues to a minimum but expect "around 450 to leave the society".
"Our strategy is to give members greater value, better products and a distinctive customer experience," a statement added.
"To do this our systems and operations must be best in class and we need to be more agile and efficient."
In March 2021, Nationwide announced it was closing three offices in Swindon when they offered flexible working solutions to staff.
The spokesperson said the 450 losses in non-member facing teams will enable the building society to "increase investment in the value and service we provide our members".
The company will be providing the "right support" for people affected by the cuts, they added.