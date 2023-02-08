Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
- Published
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections.
The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes.
Gladman Developments has tried to build on the land since 2017, but was turned down previously by Wiltshire Council.
Westbury Town Council has objected to the application, but a final decision will be made by the county council.
Westbury Deputy Mayor Mike Sutton said: "We don't agree with demolishing houses to give access to the land.
'Last bit of green'
"This is the last bit of green separating the industrial estate from the town."
One of the comments on the application said: "Just how many more houses can Westbury cope with - this is getting ridiculous as we simply don't have the infrastructure to back them up.
"The roads are already having to cope with far too much traffic and people's health is being affected by the ever-increasing amount of exhaust fumes."
Another person commented: "The doctors surgery is already struggling to cope with demand."
However, Gladman Developments said the plan would "create jobs and boost the local economy".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk