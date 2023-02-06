Nurses and paramedics on strike across the west
- Published
Nurses and paramedics across the west have joined the biggest strikes in the NHS's history in a bid for better pay and conditions.
Staff at some of the region's biggest hospitals were on the picket line in freezing conditions on Monday morning.
Nurses are calling for a pay increase of 19%, while paramedics want a rise in line with inflation, or around 10%.
The government says the door is open for negotiations but that it can not afford to meet the unions' demands.
'We mean business'
Rosanne, a nurse of 30 years on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath, said: I've never known us to be under such pressure."
She told BBC West the current demand on the NHS is worse than during the pandemic.
"I am constantly seeing nurses in meltdown, completely overwhelmed with the work they are having to do every day," she said.
Rosanne said she believed the government thought nurses were "weak".
"I think the government will think we are a weak profession because of our caring natures, but I want to show them we really mean business now," she said.
"We are sick of what they are putting us through and things have to change."
'Patients are behind us'
Elsewhere, nurse Lisa Peplo denied the strikes were putting patients at risk.
Speaking outside Great Western Hospital in Swindon, she said: "Patients are behind us, NHS England data shows 66% of patients are behind the nursing profession.
"They know we care about them and they want us to work under better conditions to provide better care for them."
Ms Peplo added: "I would say that not having a pay rise, not ensuring patient safety, that is more harm that going on strike."
Conservative minister Maria Caulfield said the demands of paramedics and nurses were "unaffordable".
Speaking to GB News, the minister for mental health and women's health strategy said she had sympathy for those on strike.
But she said: "We also have a responsibility to the taxpayer and we've followed an independent process with the pay review body that unions signed up to and were very happy with the settlement last year."
"We just can't afford inflation-busting pay rises that the unions are currently demanding," she added.