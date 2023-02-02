Blue badge holders in Wiltshire to get extra hour of parking
- Published
Blue badge holders will get an extra hour on any parking ticket they purchase in council-run car parks.
Wiltshire Council has said it will soon be implementing this across the county, but has not yet set a date.
The update was announced by Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer in a cabinet meeting on 31 January.
Mr Clewer said he spoke to disability groups and listened to their feedback about council-run car parks.
"Some people who have blue badges, and pay to park in our car parks, require that little bit extra time to leave and return to their vehicles, so we think this measure is a sensible solution," Mr Clewer said.
"We will work hard to get this up and running as quickly as possible."
When it is introduced, blue badge holders will need to purchase a ticket and display their blue badge as usual when parking in Wiltshire Council car parks, and the additional time period will be implemented from when the ticket time has expired.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk