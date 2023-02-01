Wiltshire Council plans to end funding for friends' groups
Elderly friendship groups could lose their council grants under new budget plans.
Wiltshire Council will cut £60,000 in funding for the lunch clubs for elderly people if its proposals are approved.
The council revealed its grants for learning disability friendship groups might also cease.
Kerry Lewis, organiser of St John's Honeypot, said the clubs mean a lot to the members who are now very worried.
"I would say for at least 80% of them it is the only place they go to every week. We are the only people they see," she said.
"It has affected all the clubs in Trowbridge. A lot of clubs did not reopen after Covid because funding got cut," she added.
Ms Lewis told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council has changed applications for funding and money is only allocated to people who are already under the Wiltshire care system.
"We are just a lunching club and we cannot look after people who are in that level of care, we have not got the facilities - we only meet in the little church hall," she said.
"We have been fortunate enough that we have had people come forward and give us donations and we have also applied for grants from the Wiltshire Community Foundation charity and they have given us a grant for this year."
Speaking on the new budget plans, Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said: "Friendship clubs is a decision from last year. It's not a decision I want to revisit."
Last year he argued the move was not a cut in funding but a way of finding a more "equitable" system.
The council will make a final decision on 21 February.
