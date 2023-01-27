Swindon youth justice service 'a credit to the town'
A youth justice service has been given an outstanding rating by inspectors.
The service is run by Swindon Borough Council and inspectors from HM Inspectorate of Probation said it was "a credit to the town".
They added that the service was successfully reducing the likelihood of reoffending and therefore protecting the public.
Chief inspector Justin Russell said children under the service's supervision are "likely to thrive".
Youth justice services work with young people aged 10 to 17 to help prevent crime and supervise offenders.
Particular praise was singled out for the innovative ways in which the service works with its young people in decision making and by getting feedback from children and their parents or carers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Russell said: "Swindon Youth Justice Service is a credit to the town and its outstanding rating is much deserved."
Jenny Jefferies, the council's cabinet member for children's services, said: "The team does an incredible and, sometimes, unnoticed job and this outstanding rating is something they should all be proud of.
"Not only does this mean we are helping really vulnerable children, but we are also making sure that they have the opportunity of an even better future."
