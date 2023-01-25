Faulty runway lights cause disruption at Bristol airport
- Published
Flights to and from Bristol Airport are currently disrupted due to a fault with the runway lights.
The airport said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that planes are currently unable to land or take off.
It said its engineers were "working urgently" to fix the fault.
The airport told travellers to check with their airline for the latest information on their flight and that further updates would follow shortly.
It is currently unclear how many flights are affected, but the airport's online arrivals and departures board shows planes being redirected to Cardiff and Birmingham and others being held overhead.
Bristol Airport has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk