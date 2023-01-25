Harry Parker death: Family calls for speed limit near schools
The family of a boy who died after being hit by a car outside a school has called for a 20mph limit on all roads near schools across England.
Harry Parker, 14, was fatally injured by a car outside Nova Hreod Academy, Swindon, on 25 November 2022.
He died in hospital and a woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed.
Swindon Borough Council said it was working with the school, in Akers Way, on safety measures before Harry died.
His mother Kerry, said reducing speed limits would help protect children.
"It's not right, we'll never have him here again to cuddle in person and nobody, no parent should have to go through that again. Ever," she said.
Harry died five days before his 15th birthday.
"I just miss him so much. I want him back. I certainly don't want any other parent to go through the pain every single day that we are going through," said Mrs Parker.
"I look at the road waiting for him to come home from school everyday and it just hurts so much it's been two months today."
Harry's brother Tom shared fond memories of playing games with his brother.
"He always had the best team on FIFA and after that we'd go in the garden and play football," he said.
"Things like that I'll never be able to do again - I miss him so much."
The council said officers and local ward councillors had been working with the school since June 2022 through its School Safe Environment Zones (SSEZ) programme, on additional road safety close to the school.
In a statement, it said: "These will be installed in due course, but were planned before last November's tragic accident outside the school and council officers are awaiting the results of Wiltshire Police's accident investigation before considering if any additional measures are needed."
The arrested woman remains on bail while inquiries are ongoing.
No further arrests have been made.
