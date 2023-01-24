Tributes paid to father killed in Chippenham road crash
The family of a man who died in a road crash say they have been left "heartbroken".
Dan Wiles was fatally injured in a crash between two cars travelling north at Yatton Keynell on the B4039 near Chippenham on 16 January.
The 34-year-old from the Castle Combe area was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family said their "job now will be to look after his wonderful partner Laura and his two absolutely beautiful children, Harleigh and Theo".
They also thanked everyone "who has been in touch with us" and said Mr Wiles would have been "so honoured with the messages" they had received.
The other driver involved in the collision was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
Two other vehicles crashed into a bank to avoid the collision, Wiltshire Police said.
Officers have asked witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to contact them.
