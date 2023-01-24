Wiltshire project hopes to clean up local monument
A community project hopes to clean up a monument at risk of being damaged from vegetation.
Volunteers will help clear vegetation from medieval lynchets in Amesbury.
The bramble, scrubs and small trees on the monument are placing it at risk of damage from rooting and burrowing animals.
The project aims to conserve the monument and make the lynchets more visible from the adjacent public footpath and roads.
A lynchet is a terrace or a ridge found on the side of a hill, a feature of an ancient field system in Britain.
"This will provide a rewarding and fulfilling activity that will benefit the local and wider community," Council for British Archaeology Wessex's Wiltshire representative, Roland Smith, said.
He added that there will also be an opportunity to learn more about the archaeology of the lynchets and other archaeological remains around Amesbury.
