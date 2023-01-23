Man held on suspicion of sexual assault of a child
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a child.
The incident - involving a teenage girl under the age of 16 - happened in Tuffley, Gloucester, between 19:00 GMT and 20:30 GMT on 19 January.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.
Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the man and girl walk from the Co-op on Stroud Road to Robert Raikes Avenue at around 18:45 GMT that evening.
Officers are also asking anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage taken in that area at that time to come forward.
It is believed the man and the victim walked from Stroud Road to Robert Raikes Avenue before sitting in the park and eventually making their way to Evenlode Road.
The man, who is known to the victim, remains in custody.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk