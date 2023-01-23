Wiltshire dog shortlisted for UK's ugliest title
A Wiltshire dog has been shortlisted in a UK's ugliest dog competition.
Two-year-old French bulldog Marnie, from Swindon, has made the top seven of the contest after being entered by her owner, Carli.
The winner will receive a free makeover and photoshoot.
On why she thinks Marnie has been shortlisted, Carli said: "It's her teeth and the way she sits and presents herself."
Other contenders include Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire, Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands and Jazz, a Brusston - a cross between the Boston Terrier and the Brussels Griffon - from North Wales.
Carli, who has owned Marnie since she was eight weeks old and bought her during lockdown, said she decided to enter her as a joke after seeing a Facebook post about the competition.
"It's been an on-going joke how ugly she is with her teeth sticking out," Carli said.
"A lot of people say 'oh it's so mean' - 'she's so beautiful' - but like all of us, in bad lighting we can sometimes have an ugly side."
Carli said she chose the French bulldog despite her "questionable looks" because of her "lovely temperament".
Carli told BBC Radio Wiltshire her dog has "very pretty eyes", can be "very barky" and is not "a fan of new people" although she "does warm to them quickly".
The dog owner said since the list was announced, "it's gone a bit crazy", with numerous people sending her messages.
Carli said while she doubts her nearly three-year old pet will take the top spot, if Marnie was to win she would buy her a pig's ear as a treat.
"When you line her up with the others, she is beautiful," she added.
The winner of the competition, organised by printing firm Parrotprint, will be announced next month.
