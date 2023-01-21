Trowbridge care home expansion plan refused
Plans to expand a care home in Trowbridge that would have involved demolition of a 160-year-old building have been refused.
Staverton House, in Trowbridge, was to be replaced with the larger care home.
Wiltshire Council's planning committee voted against it because of its scale and the "unacceptable loss" of the Old Vicarage.
Care home director Ashley Jones, had said the care home "must expand" to continue providing its services.
The proposal has caused controversy with neighbours, who objected to the size of the proposed development and demolition of the vicarage, which was part of the care facility until it closed last year.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the care home was to be replaced with a building that had an extra storey.
It would have provided nine bedrooms on lower ground floor, nine on the ground floor and 14 bedrooms on the first floor, bringing the total number of bedrooms to 52.
Alan Finn, a neighbour of Staverton House, said: "The glaring issue, which we and others have repeatedly stated, is the scale of what [was] being proposed, and its suitability on the site.
"Due to the increase in size and reduction in car parking capacity, there [would have been] a serious impact on the already busy B3105 causing danger to all road users including children going to school."
However, Ms Jones said: "Sadly, in today's environment a 20-bed care home is not a viable business because of the increased cost of modern medical care.
"That's why the Old Vicarage shut down - it is completely unsuitable for modern care."
Six councillors voted to refuse the application while four voted in favour of the development going ahead.