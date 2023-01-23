Amesbury man says mouldy house affects daughter's health
A father living in a mouldy house says the problem his affecting is asthmatic daughter's health.
Phil White, of Amesbury in Wiltshire, lives with partner Lucy Tilley and daughter, 5, who both have asthma.
After a two-year wait, they moved into the house in October but say they have had a daily battle with mould since.
The couple complained to their housing association Stonewater, but say no action has been taken. Stonehouse has apologised for the problems.
The danger of living in mouldy housing was brought to national attention in November, when a coroner ruled two year old Awaab Ishak died from breathing difficulties brought on by exposure to mould in his Rochdale flat.
Stonewater said it was working to stop the mould from reappearing at Mr White's property.
He said he has felt stressed and anxious because of concerns over his family's health.
"Serious action is needed before we have another two-year-old die from black mould," said Mr White.
"[My daughter's] on two inhalers now for her asthma, whereas before we moved here she was nearly off her asthma medication."
The couple say the mould is caused by a leak in the roof, a faulty boiler that at times has left them without heating and hot water, and damaged double glazing.
They claim Stonewater said it could take months for a replacement part for their boiler to come from Europe, because of a backlog.
"I feel like I've failed my family. They shouldn't be living in accommodation like this," said Mr White.
"I'm working, I'm doing everything that I should be and to know my partner and our child are sat there in the cold and I'm not able to do anything about it, [it's] really difficult."
Stonewater offered a hotel room as replacement accommodation, but Mr White turned it down as he said the room was too small and the hotel was located next to a motorway.
Ann Brookes, assistant director of operations, told the BBC they had provided the family with additional heaters and will cover the full cost of their use.
Stonewater said they have visited the family five times since October and will continue to give them updates on their progress.