Wiltshire's new chief constable to start earlier than expected
Wiltshire's new chief constable will start work earlier than expected.
Cdr Catherine Roper will take over on 27 February despite outgoing chief constable, Kier Pritchard, not retiring until June.
Police and crime commissioner Philip Wilkinson said she would be shadowing Mr Pritchard as part of a short handover period before taking charge.
Mr Wilkinson said he was looking forward to working closely with Cdr Roper.
Cdr Roper joins from the Metropolitan police where she has led several high-profile and controversial areas in recent years.
She is now tasked with getting the Wiltshire force out of special measures, following criticism levelled at it last year by independent inspectors.
Mr Pritchard, who has held the role since March 2018, is leaving his post in the summer after 30 years service with Wiltshire Police.
"I would like to place on record my thanks to Kier for his dedication to policing during his 30 years' service and my gratitude to his senior leadership team for the smooth transition which is underway as we prepare for Cdr Roper's arrival," said Mr Wilkinson.
