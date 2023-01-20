A303 in Wiltshire remains closed eastbound due to flooding
The A303 eastbound carriageway in Wiltshire remains closed due to flooding.
The major road is shut between the A36 at Deptford and the A360 near Winterbourne Stoke.
National Highways has said that one lane is also closed on the westbound carriageway and have advised drivers to find alternative routes.
The flooding is expected to continue for the next few days "due to complexities at the scene", it added.
A National Highways spokesperson said that the closure is in place for safety reasons until water levels subside and they are trying to stop the water freezing and "creating further issues".
Traffic is being diverted via the A36 and B390 to Shrewton.
