Wiltshire's main A303 road shut after flooding
Flooding has forced the closure of one of Wiltshire's major roads with drivers advised to find alternative routes.
The A303 eastbound carriageway is shut at the A36 Deptford interchange and is likely to be closed for the foreseeable future, National Highways (NH) said.
Traffic is currently being diverted from the interchange, via the A36 and B390 to Shrewton.
The closure is in place for safety reasons until levels subside as NH tries to stop the water freezing.
"We're doing everything we can to prevent the run-off floodwater from freezing and creating further issues," said Rob Penney, of NH.
"The eastbound carriageway has been closed to protect the travelling public and we're now preparing to put in a contraflow system to keep traffic moving in both directions along the A303.
"We appreciate this will cause some delays to people's journeys, and we advise people to add a little extra time for their journeys, and to consider alternative routes where they can."
