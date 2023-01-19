Wiltshire mother and son guilty over revenge porn pictures
A man and his mother have been found guilty after explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend were shared online.
Matthew Cooper-Collyer, 23, was convicted of threatening to share the sexual pictures electronically.
His mother Lynda Collyer had already pleaded guilty to the charge and also admitted two charges of sending pictures to their victim's parents.
The pair, of Monkton Green, Monkton Deverill, were given six months in custody, suspended for 18 months.
Prosecutor Helen Easterbrook told Winchester Crown Court Cooper-Collyer had recently split up with his girlfriend, when his mother suggested in a Facebook conversation that he send the images to her.
His mother then posted "Happy Birthday", followed by the victim's initials, and said she would post the images so people could "see it all."
She then sent the photos to the victim's father, on the day before her birthday, to "distress" her, Ms Easterbrook told the court.
Cooper-Collyer told his trial his mother wanted to send the pictures because she said the victim was going to "ruin" his life by making false accusations against him.
'Motivated by revenge'
The jury found him guilty of of threatening to disclose private sexual photographs with the intent of causing distress.
Rhianna Fricker, defending Collyer, said her client regrets her actions, which she said were carried out as a "protective" mother.
Collyer had admitted threatening to send the pictures and also pleaded guilty to two counts of sending electronic communication to cause distress or anxiety to their victim's parents.
As well as the suspended jail term, the pair were issued with restraining orders that ban any contact with their victim or her parents.
Andrew Stone, representing Cooper-Collyer, said his client had been dominated by his mother and found it difficult to say no to her.
Passing sentence, Judge Gordon Bebb KC told them: "In the aftermath of that break-up there was acrimony.
"I have no doubt when you committed these offences you were both motivated by revenge and the wish to case distress to the victim."
