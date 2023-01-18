West Country NHS services hampered by norovirus cases
Cases of norovirus, the winter vomiting virus, are high and cases could have more than doubled in the past week in the West of England, figures say.
Symptoms include sudden, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea.
A growing number of people across Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire are becoming unwell.
Health chiefs say the growing number of cases is putting added pressure on already very busy local NHS services, especially the region's hospitals.
Norovirus facts
- It spreads through direct contact with others who have it or contaminated surfaces
- It may be extremely unpleasant, but usually goes away in about two days
- You can usually treat it at home, with rest and lots of fluids to avoid dehydration
"The subsequent disruption an outbreak has on local health and care services can be every bit as unpleasant," said Gill May, chief nurse at the Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board.
"At this very busy time, when all of our services are experiencing an intense level of sustained demand, norovirus has the potential to make a challenging situation even more difficult."
Norovirus outbreaks have led to staff absences and partial ward closures.
People are now being asked to take simple and effective measures to curb the spread, such as washing hands regularly.
Avoiding others when feeling unwell and not visiting friends and loved ones in hospital until at least 48 hours after all symptoms of norovirus have passed can also make a difference.