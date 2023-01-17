Man dies following collision on B4039 at Yatton Keynell
- Published
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wiltshire.
Police were called to the incident on the B4039 on Monday evening. It involved two cars heading north away from Yatton Keynell near Chippenham.
A 34-year-old man from the Castle Combe area was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment, their injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
Two other vehicles crashed into a bank to avoid the collision.
